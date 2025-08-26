Mohali Congress committee demands FIR against Manish Sisodia over ‘provocative remarks’

The District Congress Committee (DCC) Mohali on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), seeking strict legal action against senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia for his alleged provocative and unlawful statement. The leaders also sought a fair investigation, including forensic verification of the video clip, followed by strict legal action. (HT File Photo)

The memorandum was submitted under the leadership of District President Ranjit Singh Jeeti and senior Congress leader and former Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, along with several party workers.

Quoting a recent statement made by Sisodia at a party meeting, Jeeti said: “We will do whatever it takes to win the 2027 elections, be it face-to-face, punishment-diversity, truth-lies, question-answer, fight and quarrel. Are you ready?”

He alleged that such words not only undermine the sanctity of democracy and the electoral process but also pose a direct threat to social harmony and law and order. A video clip of Sisodia’s remarks, which has gone viral on social media, was also submitted as evidence.

Speaking to the media, Balbir Singh Sidhu said such statements openly incite AAP workers to violence and are punishable under several provisions of law. The DCC has demanded that an FIR be registered against Sisodia .

The leaders also sought a fair investigation, including forensic verification of the video clip, followed by strict legal action.

Warning of the consequences, Sidhu said: “If such provocative remarks are not curbed in time, they could seriously disturb peace and law and order in Punjab ahead of the upcoming elections.” He further demanded that immediate cognizance be taken of the complaint and an FIR be lodged against Sisodia without delay.