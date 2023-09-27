Mohali couple attacks two female cops amid marital dispute mediation

A couple is on the run after assaulting two female constables, one of them pregnant, who were trying to settle their marital dispute amicably at the Women police station in Phase 7 on Monday. The ASI said both constables were subjected to severe beating, with blows directed at their faces and stomachs. (iStock)

The couple, identified as Gurdeep Singh and his wife, Neha, are residents of Phase 7.

Assistant sub-inspector Satveer Singh, the investigating officer, said constables Sarabjeet Kaur and Sangeeta Kumari were assigned a marital dispute case involving the accused couple.

During mediation at the police station, the couple entered into an altercation. When constable Sarabjeet attempted to intervene, Neha assaulted her, causing her to fall down. But the onslaught on the pregnant constable didn’t stop.

Constable Sangeeta rushed to her colleague’s aid, but the attackers grabbed her by the collar and pushed her to the ground as well. The ASI said both constables were subjected to severe beating, with blows directed at their faces and stomachs.

As the constables raised the alarm, the accused fled the scene, threatening them with further harm.

Police have booked the couple under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. A manhunt has been launched to arrest them.

