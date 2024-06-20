 Mohali DC orders deployment of water tankers at Perch dam - Hindustan Times
Mohali DC orders deployment of water tankers at Perch dam

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 20, 2024 09:30 AM IST

Ashika Jain said the demand put forth by villagers for installing a temporary tubewell would also be raised with the forest department to issue necessary permissions in public interest

Deputy commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain on Wednesday ordered various departments to push in water tankers at the Perch dam till the onset of monsoon.

DC Ashika Jain apprised that the department of soil conservation has been asked to prepare a plan to address the issue of accumulating silt from upstream choes (rivulets). (HT photo)

She said the delayed monsoon and rise in temperature have aggravated the seriousness of the problem and the administration, with the help of villagers and NGOs, will cope with the scarcity of water by supplying water through tankers.

She further said the additional deputy commissioner (development) Sonam Chaudhary visited the spot to review the on-ground situation and measures for the welfare of wild animals and reptiles in the area.

The DC said as the reservoir is situated on the land belonging to the forest department, officials have been requested to approve de-silting of the site without any further delay.

Jain apprised that the department of soil conservation has been asked to prepare a plan to address the issue of accumulating silt from upstream choes (rivulets).

She further said the demand put forth by villagers for installing a temporary tubewell would also be raised with the forest department to issue necessary permissions in public interest.

