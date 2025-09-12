Mohali DC appeals farmers to bring only dry paddy to mandis

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Komal Mittal on Thursday appealed to the farmers and commission agents ahead of the upcoming paddy procurement season 2025 to bring only dry paddy to the mandis, so that purchase of the crop can be carried out on time and payments can be released without any delay. DC said the season will commence from September 16, 2025, and as many as 15 purchase centres have been notified in Mohali district by the Mandi Board. This year, procurement agencies are expected to purchase around 2.01 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in the district. This year, procurement agencies are expected to purchase around 2.01 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in the district. (HT Photo for representation)

Chandigarh Jitendra Pal Malhotra, chairman of the Chandigarh administration’s Education Committee chaired a meeting with senior education department officials on Thursday, including representatives from higher education and director of school education, Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar. The meeting focused on strengthening governance, modernising systems, and making the department’s functioning more transparent and efficient. Addressing the officials, Malhotra stressed that education should go beyond classrooms and textbooks to help shape the overall personality of students. He directed officials to shift maximum processes online and adopt paperless systems to save time.

Chandigarh Municipal commissioner Amit Kumar on Thursday conducted a review of the beautification and maintenance plan for the Cremation Ground in Sector 25. The review followed a detailed site inspection and several key issues including cleanliness, infrastructure repairs, water and electricity supply, parking arrangements, and overall public convenience were identified that require immediate intervention. The need for improved ash storage facilities, landscaping, and dedicated spaces for different religious communities was also emphasised.

Chandigarh The Chandigarh Crime Branch has arrested four persons, including a weapon supplier from Ludhiana, who were allegedly procuring arms to settle personal rivalries. Police have seized five country-made weapons, 10 live cartridges, and two cars from their possession. The case has been registered under sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act and Section 61(2) of the BNS. The arrested accused have been identified as Rohan, Sumit, Mohit and a Ludhiana resident Bablu.

