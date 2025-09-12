Mohali DC appeals farmers to bring only dry paddy to mandis
DC said the season will commence from September 16, 2025, and as many as 15 purchase centres have been notified in Mohali district by the Mandi Board
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Komal Mittal on Thursday appealed to the farmers and commission agents ahead of the upcoming paddy procurement season 2025 to bring only dry paddy to the mandis, so that purchase of the crop can be carried out on time and payments can be released without any delay. DC said the season will commence from September 16, 2025, and as many as 15 purchase centres have been notified in Mohali district by the Mandi Board. This year, procurement agencies are expected to purchase around 2.01 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in the district.
OTHER STORIES IN BRIEF:
Malhotra chairs meeting with education dept officials
MC reviews infra upgrade at Sector-25 Cremation Ground
Youths procuring arms for personal rivalry arrested
Over 1k infusion pumps seized from Khuda Lahora