Mohali DC visits Tiwana, adjoining flood-hit areas

Deputy commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain, on Thursday, visited the flood-affected Tiwana village and nearby areas to inspect the ongoing assessment of loss and repair of embankment and roads. Mohali DC Aashika Jain directed the executive engineer drainage Rajat Grover to take appropriate actions with immediate effect to help people. (HT Photo)

As many as nine people of the district lost their lives in recent floods. Five people died in the flood-hit areas of Dera Bassi, while four persons died in Kharar sub-division.

Jain assured compensation of loss of every single penny to the affected residents and farmers as per the commitment of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

She added that a central team was expected to visit the area next week and the administration will do its best to get relaxation in disbursement norms. Jain further said the assessment work will be completed by August 15 in order to disburse the compensation in time.

“Dera Bassi’s Ghaggar catchment area has suffered a major loss due to silt and change of river course. We have been recording the loss as per the norms of desilting and levelling of the fields affected due to change of course of the river,” she added.

Jain directed executive engineer (drainage) Rajat Grover to take appropriate action with immediate effect to help the affected people. She added that the district administration was working on the demand of temporary mining permits to clear the silted fields.

Online hearing procedure for senior citizens

DC Aashika Jain introduced an online hearing procedure in the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 appeal cases. A trial run was conducted at the District Administrative Complex to facilitate online appearance in the court for senior citizens and their counsels that remained successful, said Jain.