Mohali: Drug peddler held in Kharar; weapons, cash seized

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 06, 2025 09:44 AM IST

During a search, police recovered 25 grams of heroin, a .32 bore pistol with an empty magazine, three live cartridges of 7.62 mm and ₹12,500 in cash believed to be proceeds from drug sales, the police said

A drug peddler was arrested by the Mohali Police in Kharar, where officers also recovered heroin, a firearm and suspected drug money from his possession. The accused, identified as Randhir Singh of Mundi Kharar has been taken into police custody, said Kharar deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Karan Singh Sandhu.

An FIR has been registered under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act at the Kharar City police station. (HT Photo)
An FIR has been registered under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act at the Kharar City police station. (HT Photo)

According to sub-inspector Ajitesh Kaushal, station house officer (SHO) of Kharar City police station, a police team was on patrol near Old Mata Gujri Road, close to the Azad Complex, when they noticed a suspicious individual who fled upon seeing the police. After a brief chase, the man was apprehended.

During a search, police recovered 25 grams of heroin, a .32 bore pistol with an empty magazine, three live cartridges of 7.62 mm and 12,500 in cash believed to be proceeds from drug sales, the police said. Singh was unable to produce valid documents for the weapon or explain his possession of the contraband, the police added.

An FIR has been registered under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act at the Kharar City police station. Singh is currently being interrogated to trace the source and distribution network of the drugs.

