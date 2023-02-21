Mohali DSP gets bail in 2021 graft case

A special CBI court has granted bail to deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Amroz Singh, posted at crime investigation department (CID), Mohali, who is facing a graft case from 2021.

Singh’s defence argued that the accused had been in custody since December 28, 2022, the investigation against him stood complete and the challan had also been filed. The co-accused, arrested earlier, were already on bail and the trial, when started, will take time to conclude due to the long list of witnesses to be examined, it was contended.

Observing that the accused could not be kept in custody forever, the court released the DSP on bail against bonds of ₹50,000. Another accused in the case, Pardeep, who had acted as a conduit, was also released on bail against bonds of ₹50,000.

The DSP and three of his aides, including Pardeep, were arrested on December 29, 2022, for allegedly seeking a bribe of ₹50 lakh for not registering a case in 2021.

On March 30, 2021, the complainant, Mohit Sharma, a resident of Sector 50, Chandigarh, and director of Fantasy Gaming Technologies (OPC) Private Limited, had alleged that the accused had sought a ₹50-lakh bribe and 33% shares in his Ambala-based firm in return for not registering a case against him.

Subsequently, the four accused were booked under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act in Chandigarh on April 5, 2021.