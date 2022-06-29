Mohali eatery to pay ₹25,000 fine for poor kitchen hygiene
The district administration on Tuesday slapped a fine of ₹25,000 on ‘Buffet Hut’, a food outlet in Mohali’s Sector 70, for poor kitchen hygiene and violation of food safety standards.
Mohali additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Amaninder Kaur Brar said, “A team of the district health department had raided Buffet Hut on July 9, last year. During the raid, it came to fore that the flour used in cooking and storage containers were filled with ants. The outlet had also not covered the dustbins on its premises, and mosquitoes and flies were spotted in the refrigerator.”
“It was also found that the outlet had not separated vegetarian and non-vegetarian food in the refrigerator, leading to cross-contamination. All these violations were photographed for proof and a fine of ₹25,000 has been imposed on the restaurant for violation of Section 56 of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006,” she added.
DC Brar also directed the Mohali health department to ensure that the fine is paid by the restaurant, and continue such raids in future.
Jalandhar police trace extortionist, who threatened ex-BJP MLA, to Canada
The accused has been identified as Jatinder Singh alias a native of Makhu in Ferozepur, Sonu, currently residing in British Columbia, Canada. The accused had demanded ₹ 5 lakh from former MLA Bhandari over phone on June 25 after which the latter filed a police complaint. He addressed himself as a member of Goldy Brar's gang.
Sikh-American organisation SALDEF named recipient of 2021 FBI community leadership award
A Sikh-American education and policy non-profit organisation has been named recipient of a 2021 FBI community leadership award. In a statement, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office Steven M D'Antuono said that the Sikh-American Legal Defence and Education Fund has been named recipient of the 2021 FBI Director's Community Leadership Award (DCLA) for the Washington Field Office (WFO). SALDEF is a Sikh American education, media, and policy non-profit.
Man of the hour Fadnavis makes good on promise
Mumbai: Rather like Arnie, Devendra Fadnavis had told his followers after his ignominious exit in 2019: “Me Parat Yaenar” (I'll be back). Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as Maharashtra chief minister on Wednesday was the culmination of Fadnavis's campaign against the MVA government effected with Terminator-like precision. Fadnavis, who turns 52 this July, is all set to return as Maharashtra's chief minister for the third time this week.
Punjab assembly: LoP Partap Bajwa demands autonomous body to telecast proceedings
Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday alleged anomalies in the live telecast of Punjab Vidhan Sabha proceedings. The Congress leader, who took up the issue in the Zero Hour, said he gets constant calls from across the state that whenever any Opposition member speaks, the camera's focus is removed from them during the telecast.
Congress MLA requests CM to take over PIMS Jalandhar
Congress MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday met chief minister Bhagwant Mann and requested him to take over the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences Jalandhar so that the people of the Doaba region can avail top quality medical treatment at affordable prices. He demanded that the state government should cancel the public-private partnership and take over the institute.
