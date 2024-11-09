Mohali: Fake medicine racket busted at factory, three held

Police have arrested three men for allegedly making fake medicines at a factory in MK Technology Park, Tangori, said officials. Mohali police with the arrested accused on Friday. (HT Photo)

The accused were identified as Chinda Singh, Harpreet Singh of Pinjore and Sumit Kumar of West Bengal.

Police recovered 1,470 clave-M tablets (to fight bacterial infections); 11,865 telma-H tablets (to control high blood pressure), 20 kg Trypsin (raw materials), packing material, 2.5 kg loose tablets and nine medicine-making machines from the factory.

Deputy superintendent of police HS Bal said a police team led by inspector Simarjeet Singh, IT City station house officer, raided the factory following a tip-off.

“The accused did not have any license for the same and made fake medicines. We will now investigate the sources or locations from where they brought the material to make medicines. Moreover, we will check about the dealers to whom these accused sold medicines using labels of different companies,” the DSP said.

All the accused were booked under Sections 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing the delivery of property), 274 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), 275 (sale of noxious food or drink) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at IT City police station.