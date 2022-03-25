Mohali finally achieves 100% double-dose vaccination target
Over 14 months after the nationwide Covid vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, Mohali district has finally inoculated its entire population above 18 years of age with both doses of the vaccine.
According to the district administration, a total of 8,15,168 people were eligible for vaccination in the district and all of them had been fully immunised as of Thursday, while the number of first doses administered had reached 11,23,184, taking the coverage to 137.79%.
Himanshu Aggarwal, nodal officer vaccination, Mohali, said, “We are proud to have vaccinated 100% of the eligible adult population of our district and a sizable population of the tricity as well.”
Deputy commissioner Isha Kalia said the district was able to achieve this milestone in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic with the help of the administration’s multi-pronged strategy to motivate people to come forward for vaccination, in cooperation with the health department.
“Rigorous monitoring of the vaccination coverage was done on a daily basis by the administration and health department,” she said, adding that efforts were also being made to vaccinate all eligible children at the earliest.
According to the eligible population projected by the central government, there are about 68,000 children in the 15 to 18 age group and around 43,000 in the 12 to 15 age group in Mohali.
So far, 74% of the beneficiaries have been vaccinated with at least the first dose in the 15-18 age group, but the response from the youngest group remains poor.
The health department had started inoculating the teenaged children from January 3, while the drive for the younger lot started on March 16. The vaccination drive is underway at all nine government hospitals across Mohali district and walk-in registrations are allowed.
Notably, Panchkula was the first in the tricity to complete 100% second dose vaccination among its adult population on January 14. Chandigarh also achieved the target on January 26.
Four test Covid positive in tricity
Tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases continued to remain in single digit for the fourth day in a row, with four people testing positive on Thursday.
Chandigarh logged two fresh cases, same as the day before, while Mohali and Panchkula recorded just one case each. Panchkula’s count was one on Wednesday as well, while Mohali had reported two cases.
Since 11 cases on March 20, tricity has been clocking five and four cases alternatively for four days.
With the low number of new infections and more recoveries, tricity’s active caseload also dipped from 44 to 38 in the past 24 hours.
As many as 19 patients are still recovering in Chandigarh, 11 in Mohali and eight in Panchkula.
Since one virus-related fatality on March 2 in Mohali, tricity has recorded no new death for the past 22 days.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics