    Mohali: Food outlet charges ₹33 as handling fee without disclosing, told to pay ₹30k relief

    The outlet was also directed to deposit 10,000 with the Tricity Consumer Courts Welfare Association and another 10,000 with the PGI Poor Patient Relief Fund

    Published on: Jan 28, 2026 5:06 AM IST
    By Aarya Kumari, Mohali
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    

    The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Mohali, has directed a Burger King outlet in Phase 3B2 to pay 30,000 as compensation to a consumer for charging undisclosed restaurant handling charges of 33 on an online food order.

    After examining the bill and evidence on record, the Commission observed that the outlet had charged ₹33 as restaurant or handling charges without providing prior disclosure. (HT Photo for representation)
    After examining the bill and evidence on record, the Commission observed that the outlet had charged ₹33 as restaurant or handling charges without providing prior disclosure. (HT Photo for representation)

    The court directive stems from a complaint filed by Sarabjit Kaur, a resident of Phase 6, Mohali. In her complaint, Sarabjit said that she placed an online food order with Burger King’s Phase 3B2 outlet on February 6, 2022. She paid 479.88 for the order. After receiving the food, she found that 33 had been charged as restaurant or handling charges, which, she said, were not disclosed at the time of placing the order.

    Sarabjit stated that she contacted the outlet seeking clarification regarding the additional charges but did not receive a satisfactory response. She then approached the Commission alleging deficiency in service. Swiggy–an online food ordering and delivery platform–was impleaded as a pro forma party, and no claim was pressed against it.

    Burger King contested the complaint, stating that customers are shown a complete break-up of charges before payment while ordering through online platforms. However, during the proceedings, the outlet failed to place on record any document to establish that the handling charges were disclosed to the complainant before the order was confirmed.

    After examining the bill and evidence on record, the Commission observed that the outlet had charged 33 as restaurant or handling charges without providing prior disclosure. The Commission held that it was incumbent upon the outlet to inform the consumer of such charges at the time of placing the order.

    The order was passed by a bench comprising Commission president SK Aggarwal and members Paramjeet Kaur and Lt Col JS Bath (retd.). In its decision dated January 21, 2026, the Commission partly allowed the complaint and directed Burger King to pay 30,000 as compensation for mental agony, harassment and deficiency in service to the complainant within 30 days, failing which the amount will carry interest at 9% per annum.

    The Commission also directed the outlet to deposit 10,000 with the Tricity Consumer Courts Welfare Association and another 10,000 with the PGI Poor Patient Relief Fund and submit proof of compliance within the stipulated period.

