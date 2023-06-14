Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Four get bail in guava tree compensation scam

Mohali: Four get bail in guava tree compensation scam

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 14, 2023 03:41 AM IST

Since May 2, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested 16 accused, including a revenue official, for receiving compensation on forged documents during land acquisition from 2016 to 2020 in connivance with officials of the state horticulture and revenue departments

A local court accepted the bail pleas of four accused in the multi-crore guava tree compensation scam, booked for wrongfully receiving compensation worth crores in lieu of land acquired by GMADA at Mohali’s Bakarpur village.

Counsel of the accused, HS Dhanoa, said the court of additional district sessions judge Sandeep Kumar Singla accepted the regular bail pleas. (Getty Images/Purestock)

The accused allowed bail are Satish Kumar, Sunita Gupta, her son Gaurav Kansal and Sukhdev Singh.

Counsel of the accused, HS Dhanoa, said the court of additional district sessions judge Sandeep Kumar Singla accepted the regular bail pleas.

Since May 2, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested 16 accused, including a revenue official, for receiving compensation on forged documents during land acquisition from 2016 to 2020 in connivance with officials of the state horticulture and revenue departments.

