Mohali: Four rob food delivery man of bike, cash, mobile phone

Four unidentified men robbed a food delivery man of his belongings, his bike, ₹3,500 cash and a mobile phone near the flower market in Phase-7, Mohali, after attacking him with a rod. Four unidentified men robbed a food delivery man of his belongings, his bike, ₹ 3,500 cash and a mobile phone near the flower market in Phase-7, Mohali, after attacking him with a rod. (Representational image)

Victim Gurtej Singh, 21, of Ferozepur had reached the city for work two weeks ago and was out for food delivery around 11.30 pm on Monday when four motorcycle-borne miscreants intercepted him. They took out cash and mobile phone from his pocket. When he confronted them, one of the accused hit him with a rod.

The accused took his bike. The victim, who is the son of a daily wage worker, had bought his bike three months ago.

“When I requested them not to take away my bike, they made fun of me. One of them again hit me on my legs with the rod. They fled the spot with my bike which I had bought with my hard-earned money,” Singh said.

“I asked passersby for help as I needed to call my friend, but nobody helped. Finally, a woman gave me her phone after which I called my friend. We reached the Mataur police station and lodged a complaint. My friend later took me to Phase-6 civil hospital where I underwent treatment,” the victim said.

The police said teams are checking CCTVs installed in the area and using human intelligence to trace the accused.

All the unidentified accused have been booked under sections 304 (snatching), 126(2) (wrongful restraint as the voluntary obstruction of a person), 115 (2) (whoever does any act with the intention of thereby causing hurt to any person,), and 3(5) (joint criminal liability when two or more individuals act with a common intention) of the BNS at Mataur police station.