Mohali: Gangster Pawan Shaukeen booked for extortion, threatening local SAD leader

The Mohali police on Thursday booked gangster Pawan Shaukeen for allegedly making an extortion call for ₹5 crore to a senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Parvinder Singh Sohana, in Mohali.

A case has been registered at Sohana police station under Sections 308(4) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after the SAD leader, a former elected representative from Sohana village and the current district president of Shiromani Akali Dal, SAS Nagar (Mohali), approached the station house officer, citing a serious threat to his life and that of his family. Reportedly, Pawan Shaukeen is an A-category gangster, who is currently in the USA.

In his written complaint, the leader said that he has been actively involved in public and political life for more than a decade and believes his stature and outspoken stand against drug abuse, gangster culture and other social issues have made him a target for criminal elements.

The complainant told the police that he and his family were living under constant fear due to repeated threats received over the phone from unknown and international numbers, including threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He alleged that callers had explicitly demanded money and threatened to kill him.

The most serious threat, according to the complaint, was received on January 3, 2026, around 5.15 pm, when he received a WhatsApp call from an international number. The caller allegedly introduced himself as gangster Pawan Shaukeen and demanded an extortion amount of ₹5 crore, threatening dire consequences if the demand was not met. The complainant told the police that he had preserved the audio recording of the call and submitted it on a pen drive as evidence.

Another alleged threat was reported on January 6, 2026, when he received a call from another international number, followed by a voice message containing threats. The caller allegedly referred to the recent killing of a sarpanch in Tarn Taran district and warned that the complainant and his family would meet a similar fate.

Acting on the complaint, the police have registered a case and initiated investigations to trace the callers and verify the authenticity of the international numbers used to issue the threats.

Police to seek production warrant of gangster Kaushal Chaudhary

Chandigarh Police are set to take a production warrant of Kaushal Chaudhary, a key figure linked to the Bambiha organised crime network, in connection with the Sector 21 firing case.

Chaudhary, currently in custody in another case, is being brought before a local court for further investigation into the Chandigarh incident.

Kaushal Chaudhary is a well-known gangster associated with the broader Bambiha criminal syndicate, which has been active in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Police and investigative sources describe him as a central figure directing a network involved in extortion rackets, organised violence and gun assaults across states.

Chaudhary’s gang is considered an arch-rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi organised crime group, and its activities have included targeted shootings and ransom demands. In several past incidents, chits naming the Bambiha gang — including Chaudhary’s name — were left at scenes of firing outside the homes or offices of businesspersons, indicating extortion motives.

Kaushal Chaudhary was brought on police remand by the Ludhiana police in connection with the investigation into a firing incident at a luxury car rental showroom in Baddowal that occurred over a week ago. During his custody, Chaudhary attempted to escape from the Mullanpur Dakha police station on January 13. He allegedly jumped from a wall in a bid to flee but sustained fractures in both legs during the escape attempt. He was subsequently recaptured and taken for medical treatment.

Police have been investigating a firing incident in Sector 21, Chandigarh, that followed an extortion demand of ₹5 crore from a local property dealer. According to police, shots were fired outside the victim’s residence, causing property damage. After the incident, the victim received a threatening call from an international number, with the caller identifying himself as a member of the Bambiha gang and reiterating the ransom demand. As per police, the caller demanded money in the name of Kaushal Chaudhary.

At the Sector 21 scene, police recovered chits or notes naming gangsters Pawan Shaukeen and Mohabbat Randhawa.