Mohali gets fourth varsity: CGC Jhanjeri is now a university

Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Jhanjeri, has officially transitioned into CGC University, marking its 25th year of academic operations. With this upgrade, Mohali now houses its fourth university. CGC founder chancellor S Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal and managing director Arsh Dhaliwal during an event on Tuesday. (HT)

Founder chancellor S Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal expressed pride in the institution’s journey from a college to a university. “This varsity is my commitment to the society. Quality education should not be a privilege, reserved for a few, it must be available to every individual. We aim to prepare students who can not only secure jobs but also contribute meaningfully to the society. For me, the transition is not just about infrastructure or recognition, but about creating opportunities for every child who dreams of higher education,” he said.

Managing director Arsh Dhaliwal said the university will focus on industry-integrated education. “Students will get internships with stipends ranging between ₹75,000 to ₹1,00,000,” he announced.

Executive director Sushil Prashar stated, “The university will adopt a 50:50 model, where half the classes will be conducted by faculty and the other half by industry professionals, including CEOs and entrepreneurs.”

Addressing language and inclusivity, officials stated that the university will offer MA and PhD programmes in Punjabi. In a major boost to sports, scholarships of up to ₹1 crore will be awarded to students who secure Olympic medals.

Industry leaders present at the event underscored the importance of practical skills. Anand Akhouri of EY said, “Companies today are not only evaluating technical knowledge but also how students approach real-world challenges. Skills like empathy, communication, and adaptability are equally important.”

Gagan Agrawal of IBM India said, “The industry no longer has the luxury of spending six months to a year on training graduates. We need professionals who can step into roles and deliver from day one. This requires universities to align curriculum with industry requirements.”

The university also announced support for freelancers and professionals from tier-2 and tier-3 towns through digital and vocational programmes in regional languages. It will collaborate with the MSME sector on digital marketing student projects and align its curriculum with government initiatives like Skill India, Startup India, and Digital India.