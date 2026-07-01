Mohali: GMADA expands to Kurali, drafts master plan for town including 78 villages

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) initiated the process of preparing a separate master plan for Kurali and 78 surrounding villages by publishing a draft plan and inviting objections and suggestions from the public. The proposed plan marks the next phase of GMADA’s planned urban expansion after the development of Mohali, New Chandigarh, Zirakpur, Dera Bassi, Banur and Kharar. After Mohali, New Chandigarh and Kharar, Kurali set to become the next growth corridor (HT File)

Under the regional plan notified in 2009, six major urban centres—Mohali, New Chandigarh, Zirakpur, Dera Bassi, Banur and Kharar—were brought under GMADA’s planning jurisdiction, and master plans for these areas have already been implemented. These plans laid the foundation for developing road networks, residential sectors, commercial hubs and civic infrastructure. Although Kurali was included in the 2009 planning framework, the town and its surrounding villages largely remained outside the ambit of a dedicated master plan. With rapid urbanisation in Mohali and Kharar placing increasing development pressure on the area, GMADA has now decided to prepare a separate master plan for Kurali.

Planned development framework

The proposed plan covers Kurali municipal council and 78 adjoining villages and has been prepared under the provisions of the Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Act, 1995. The plan aims to regulate land use, guide urban growth and ensure sustainable infrastructure development over the coming decades.

Officials said the master plan is designed to prevent unplanned construction and reduce pressure on civic infrastructure by clearly earmarking land for residential, commercial, industrial, institutional and public purposes. It also proposes the future expansion of major roads, transport networks, green belts, public utilities and other essential infrastructure to accommodate the region’s growing population.

Once implemented, the plan will alter land-use patterns across several villages, facilitating planned urban expansion. However, officials acknowledged that changes in land-use classification could affect the interests of some landowners, making the public consultation process an important part of the planning exercise.

Kurali may emerge as a new investment hub

Senior officials from the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA) and GMADA believe that, on the lines of Mohali and New Chandigarh, planned development could transform Kurali into a major investment and employment destination. Strategically located along the National Highway and connected by key regional road networks, the town is already attracting the attention of developers and investors.

The plan is expected to provide a clear roadmap for future projects while creating opportunities for growth in the real estate sector and improving civic amenities, including roads, sewerage, drinking water supply, healthcare and educational infrastructure. With population growth and urbanisation accelerating in the region, Kurali is increasingly being viewed as the next growth corridor within the Mohali metropolitan area.

Public consultation underway

To ensure public participation, GMADA has placed copies of the draft master plan for inspection at the office of the chief administrator, GMADA headquarters, the offices of the district town planner in Mohali and Kharar, and the municipal council office in Kurali. The draft has also been uploaded to the PUDA website.

Residents, farmers, landowners, industrialists and other stakeholders have been invited to submit objections and suggestions within 30 days of the publication of the public notice. After considering all representations, the competent authority will finalise the master plan, which will serve as the blueprint for future land use, infrastructure development and planned urban growth in Kurali and the surrounding 78 villages. The authority said the initiative forms part of GMADA’s long-term strategy to ensure balanced regional development while expanding the reach of the Mohali metropolitan region.

Expert opinion

Former chief town planner (CTP) Punjab, Gurpreet Singh said the proposed master plan for Kurali and the surrounding 78 villages is aimed at guiding planned urban development over the next 20 years. However, he stressed that such a plan can only be effective if it is based on comprehensive traffic studies, assessment of infrastructure and service requirements, socio-economic surveys and realistic projections of population growth.

“In my view, there is still considerable scope for planned development within and around Mohali before expanding the planning limits further. The planning process must carefully evaluate existing residential development, future growth patterns and infrastructure needs. While the Kharar-Kurali corridor has undoubtedly witnessed rapid urbanisation due to its proximity to Mohali, I do not believe that a separate master plan was immediately necessary,” he said.

Explaining the statutory process, Singh said that once a local planning area is notified, the district town planner prepares the draft master plan, which is then sent for approval to the think tank committee chaired by the deputy commissioner after inviting objections and suggestions from the public.

Representatives of various government departments, elected representatives, landowners and other stakeholders participate in the public hearing, after which the recommendations are forwarded to the state government for approval. “The government may approve the plan or seek modifications before issuing the final notification. The public consultation process is essential as it provides an opportunity to address concerns related to land use, agricultural land and development proposals before the master plan is finalised,” he added.