Mohali: GMADA extends e-auction deadline amid poor response

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has extended the last date of its ongoing e-auction of 42 prime properties to March 6, citing a subdued response to the ₹5,432-crore offering. The e-auction was first to close on February 11, but officials said the time period was extended to March 6 to elicit better response. (HT Photo for representation)

The authority had launched the auction after reducing the reserve prices of several high-value plots that had failed to attract buyers in previous rounds.

Online bids can be placed on https://puda.enivida.com/.

Also, the extension was granted in view of queries received on the Invest Mohali portal and the limited working days due to the Holi festival, with the aim of ensuring wider participation.

However, insiders indicated that the response to the auction has once again remained below expectations.

Unlike previous e-auctions, when bidders frequently visited the GMADA office after placing bids to monitor trends and competition, such activity has been largely absent this time, signalling cautious market sentiment.

The Punjab government had recently rolled out the ambitious auction of 42 commercial, residential and institutional sites as part of its broader strategy to mobilise resources for infrastructure and urban development projects. With a cumulative reserve price of ₹5,432 crore, the auction is seen as a significant revenue-generation exercise for the state.

Officials confirmed that all 42 sites form part of GMADA’s long-pending unsold inventory, which has remained unallotted through four to five earlier auction attempts. To revive interest and unlock these stalled assets, the state government approved a reduction of around 22% in reserve prices, marking a key policy shift.

Among the properties on offer is a 27.77-acre site in Sector 62, Mohali, with a reserve price of ₹1,213 crore. Another major site in Eco City-I spans about 30 acres and carries a reserve price of ₹1,311.18 crore. Together, these two properties account for nearly half of the total reserve value, making them crucial to GMADA’s revenue expectations and the overall success of the auction.

In the last auction held in October last year, GMADA mopped up ₹1,911.69 crore by auctioning 72 commercial and residential properties at Aerocity, Ecocity-1, IT City and in Sectors 67, 68, 69 and 78.