Mohali: GMADA staffer among five booked for cheating

Balongi police on Saturday booked five individuals, including the personal assistant (PA) to a senior Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) officer, for alleged cheating in connection with 55 kanal and 10 marlas land in Jhampur, Mohali. Balongi police have booked all the accused under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of Indian Penal Code (iStock)

The accused have been identified as Bakhshish Singh of Phase 10, Deedar Singh, Jasveer Singh of Balongi, Harbinder Singh (GMADA staffer) of Sector 67 and his brother Dalveer Singh.

The complainant, Prakash Thakur of Advocate Enclave, Sector 49, Chandigarh, said he signed an agreement with the accused regarding purchase of the land on behalf of buyers on November 22, 2020.

According to the complainant, the land is jointly owned by the accused and one Nirmal Singh.

The complainant said he paid ₹2 crore token money to the accused at the time of agreement and a registry for the plot was to be done by November 19, 2021.

“Out of the land, registration of 29 kanals has been done so far and which the buyers paid ₹10 crore. Nirmal Singh sold his complete share and other sellers did not allow registration of the rest despite getting ₹2.5 crore for 26 kanals and 10 marlas. Now did they refund the money. They are seeking an increase in land rates now,” the complainant alleged.

Balongi police have booked all the accused under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).