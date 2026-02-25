Mohali: HC seeks GMADA’s response on PIL alleging cutting of 900 trees in Sector 69

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Tuesday sought response from authorities on a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging felling of 900 trees in Sector 69 for a residential society. During the hearing, the respondents had pointed out that it was a private property and land was allotted decades ago and only construction is being started by the society owners now. (HT Photo for representation)

The PIL by Mohali-based Environment Protection Society was taken up by the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry and sought response from the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and other respondents by March 5. However, the court declined to pass a stay order on felling of trees, a demand raised by the society.

The society has sought the direction to protect the forest as an ‘urban forest’ under the government of India’s Nagar Van Yojna initiative. There are office buildings of the director, medical education and research and the excise and taxation commissioner of Punjab in the area in question. There are some other buildings and roads etc.

It was stated that GMADA/municipal corporation (MC), Mohali has authorised construction of buildings in the area. “GMADA has allowed the Working Friends Co-operative House Building Society Ltd. to develop a residential colony in the area, which will require significant deforestation,” the plea said seeking protection of trees, which the PIL said would be cut for this residential complex.

It was further argued that on one hand GMADA is planning to create a new urban forest in Sector 97 at a cost of crores of rupees, whereas existing forest area in Sector 69 is being destroyed.

During the hearing, the respondents had pointed out that it was a private property and land was allotted decades ago and only construction is being started by the society owners now. They also questioned how the PIL could have been filed about a piece of land, which is a private property and demanded that same be dismissed with “exemplary cost”. The court has deferred the hearing for March 5 and asked authorities to respond by the said date.