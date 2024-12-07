Mohali: Himachal man killed in Zirakpur hit-and-run

A motorcyclist lost his life in a hit-and-run road accident near Green Lotus housing society on the Zirakpur-Patiala Road on Thursday. According to police, a speeding car coming from the wrong direction hit Vipan Kumar and fled the scene. Based on the vehicle registration number, officials have registered a case against the accused while also initiating a search to nab him. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Vipan Kumar, a resident of Gurthedi, Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh.

Satish Kumar, a friend of the deceased and an eyewitness, told police officials that the two were travelling on their respective motorcycles separately, with Vipan ahead of him. He witnessed the collision near Gurdwara Nabha Sahib, Zirakpur, and rushed to assist him, Satish said.

Passersby helped shift Vipan to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector-32, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries. A further investigation in the case is underway.