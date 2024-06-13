Mohali hotelier, son booked for murder bid on tenants; vandalising Jaguar car

Police on Wednesday booked a Mohali-based hotelier, his son and a relative for attacking their tenants, who run a veterinary hospital in their building, and vandalising their Jaguar car following a dispute over vacating the property. Mohali police said the attack was a fallout of a tenant-landlord dispute. (HT)

While police arrested the son, Sukhpal Singh, and their relative Kanwaljit Singh; the main accused, Davinder Dhillon, owner of Blue Diamond Hotel in Phase 9, managed to flee.

The attack with sharp-edged weapons, hockey sticks and rods left Amlan Vishwas, who runs Rex Vet hospital in Dhillon’s building, along with his brother Bhaskar Vishwas and driver Shambu Pandey, injured. Bhaskar remains critical at a private hospital, said police, adding that the attack was a fallout of a tenant-landlord dispute.

The broad daylight attack was filmed by a female doctor at the veterinary hospital. The video showed the victims also hitting the accused with sticks in defence.

In his complaint, Amlan Vishwas, a resident of Zirakpur, told police that in March last year, he had rented the ground floor of Dhillon’s building for his veterinary hospital, while Dhillon ran his hotel on the first and the second floors.

Amlan said he had four vet hospitals, including one in Delhi. When he started his hospital in Phase 9, he installed two flex boards on the front side of the building in English and in a regional language.

On May 20, 2024, Dhillon and his son replaced the regional language board with the hotel’s board. They also began forcing him to vacate the premises, following which he approached a local court for stay.

The court hearing was scheduled on Wednesday and when Dhillon got to know about it, he, along with his son and relative, reached the hospital and launched an attack with sharp-edged weapons, hockey sticks and rods.

The accused also attacked his relatives and friends, whom he had invited for a havan, alleged Amlan.

When his staff tried to rescue them, they assaulted him and his brother Bhaskar. As they tried to escape, they vandalised his Jaguar car, injuring his driver Shambhu Pandey.

The hospital staff alerted the police, following which a police team led by inspector Rupinder Singh, SHO, Phase 8 police station, reached the spot and arrested two accused.

The injured victims were rushed to a local private hospital, where the medico-legal report of Bhaskar stated that the injuries were “dangerous to life”.

Consequently, police booked all three accused under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Phase-8 police station.