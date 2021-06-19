Mohali is education hub of north India, says principal secy to Punjab CM

With the presence of world-class higher education institutions in the tricity, the city of Mohali has emerged as the education hub of north India, said Tejveer Singh, principal secretary to Punjab chief minister.

He was speaking during the inaugural session of QS I-Gauge Virtual RISE Conference, Punjab Edition.

First-of-its-kind, the state-level conference was organised by QS I-Gauge, in association with Chandigarh University, Gharuan, and Chitkara University, Rajpura, on the theme, Redefining Institutional Strategy for Excellence (RISE-2021).

The virtual conference was attended by academicians from all over Punjab and international speakers from Germany, UK and Australia.

While delivering the inaugural address, Tejveer said, “We still have a long way to go as far as improving access to higher education in India is concerned. While the gross enrolment ratio for higher education in India is 27.1%, Punjab fares better at 30%.”

He said the National Education Policy provided a road map for steps to be taken to improve this ratio.

“The ability to attract quality faculty, creating a liberal campus environment, focusing on content and pedagogy, are the essential ingredients of a world-class higher education institution,” the principal secretary added.

Among the speakers were Rajeev Ahuja, director, IIT Ropar; Dr Ashwin Fernandes, CEO, QS I-Gauge; Satnam Singh Sandhu chancellor, Chandigarh University; Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor, Chitkara University; Dr Heike Schinnenburg, University of Applied Sciences, Osnabrück, Germany; Paul Stapley, University of Wollongong, Australia; Dr Gurmeet Singh Dhaliwal, chairman, JAC; Jagjit Singh Dhuri, president, JAC, Punjab, and Dr Harivansh Chaturvedi, alternate president, EPSI.