Mohali joyride disaster: Manager, staff booked; DC forms probe panel
Spinning wheel had come crashing down from a height of 50 ft during a fair in Mohali; manager, staff booked; FIR also against bouncers for not allowing people to take injured to the hospital
A day after 10 persons were injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down at a fair in Phase-8 of Mohali, the police have booked the manager, employees and bouncers under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, the police did not book the organiser of the fair, Sunny Singh.
The police have booked the manager, Mukesh Kumar of Jaipur, and other employees under Sections 336 (whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 337 (whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.
The police have also booked the bouncers on duty under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the IPC as they did not allow the people to take the injured to the hospital.
Meanwhile, Mohali deputy commissioner (DC) Amit Talwar has constituted a four-member committee headed by additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Amaninder Kaur Brar, who will submit the report within two days.
Harsimran Singh Bal, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), said, “A case has been registered against the manager, Mukesh Kumar, and his employees and we will soon arrest them. We have booked the bouncers as they restricted people from taking the injured to the hospital.”
On Sunday at 9 pm, a joyride came crashing down from 50 feet above the ground during an ongoing fair at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, Mohali.
All the injured admitted at both civil hospitals in Phase-6 and Fortis have been discharged. Most of them have suffered back and jaw injuries but are stated to be out of danger.
The Mohali DC said, “We will not spare anyone. Strict action will be taken against whosoever is at fault.” As per the clause, there should be an ambulance and fire brigade stationed outside the fair. However, both were missing ever since the fair began.
Ground permission is given by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), while other permissions are given by the district administration. SDM Sarabjeet Kaur said the owner was having valid permissions.
Under new benchmark, Delhi sees 4.6mm drop in annual rain
Met officials say the new LPA came into effect from June, and Delhi’s normal annual rainfall as per the revised LPA now stands at 774.4mm, compared to the 779mm earlier. These figures all pertain to rainfall Delhi receives at the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered representational of Delhi’s weather, both in terms of temperature and rainfall.
Central Vista inauguration on Friday, traffic diversions between 6pm and 9pm
Senior traffic police officials said to ensure smooth movement of traffic in and around New Delhi district and ensure security of “VVIPs and invitees”, several arterial roads will be closed for general traffic for three hours between 6pm and 9pm on Thursday.
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
