Mohali: Juvenile among four nabbed for snatching, vehicle theft

Balongi police arrested four snatchers and vehicle lifters, including a juvenile, in Kharar on Tuesday. Mohali police have recovered five two-wheelers, a mobile phone and a knife from the accused. (HT Photo)

Besides five two-wheelers, including two bikes and three scooters, a snatched mobile and knife used in the crime were recovered from their possession.

The two-wheelers were recovered from the accused identified as Yogesh Kohli, a Nabha native currently residing in Madanpura village, Mohali; Sukhwinder Singh alias Lucky of Fatehgarh Sahib, currently residing in a PG in Balongi, and Dhanvir alias Aniket, a Sangrur native currently residing in Balongi. DSP Kharar Karan Singh Sandhu said all accused have a criminal past.

Meanwhile, police recovered a knife and a snatched mobile from the 17-year-old juvenile.

The trio was booked under Sections 303(2) (theft), 317(2) (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 3(5) (act done by several persons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Balongi police station.

The juvenile was booked under Sections 304 (snatching) and 317(2) (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the BNS.

“We will appeal before the court to treat the juvenile as an adult due to his past criminal record. The accused are in police remand and thus we are hopeful of doing more recovery from them,” DSP Sandhu said.