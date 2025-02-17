Mohali: Kerala man caught with 40gm ambergris in Kharar

Kharar police on Saturday caught a Kerala native with 40 gm of ambergris, commonly known as whale vomit or floating gold, whose sale and possession is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act. Produced by sperm whales, the waxy substance is known for its ability to help perfumes’ scent last longer. (HT Photo)

The waxy, solid substance is formed in the intestines of sperm whales after ingesting indigestible elements of their prey and expelled in the ocean. Known for its ability to help perfumes’ scent last longer, it is highly rare and prized.

The accused, identified as Subin Mohammad, 40, was nabbed following a complaint by Kharar-based veterinarian Sahil Jaggi. The complainant told police that he came to know that the accused was in illegal possession of wildlife prohibited substance and looking for a buyer.

After receiving the complaint, a police team, led by City Kharar station house officer (SHO) Ajitesh Kaushal, immediately swung into action and nabbed the accused from Shivjot Enclave in Kharar.

According to police officials familiar with the matter, the accused had been travelling across Punjab to find a suitable buyer. He was planning to return to Kerala on Saturday evening, but was nabbed.

Police are working to ascertain the source of the ambergris recovered from the accused.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, at the City Kharar police station.