Mohali: Last rites of second Kumbra stabbing victim performed amid heavy police presence

The last rites of 16-year-old Dilpreet, the second victim in the Kumbra stabbing case, were performed on Friday at the village under heavy police deployment. Dilpreet’s cremation was held under strict security arrangements in Kumbra village, Mohali, to prevent any untoward incident. Additional forces were deployed from nearby police stations. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

Dilpreet, who suffered critical facial injuries in the November 13 attack, had succumbed at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on Thursday after battling for life for eight days. His friend Daman Kumar, 17, who was stabbed in the chest, had died the same day.

₹10.5-lakh compensation for both victims’ families

Families of both victims will get a total of ₹10.5 lakh as compensation, including ₹2 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and additional monetary relief of ₹8.5 lakh under provisions of the SC/ST Act.

Dilpreet and Daman were stabbed by a group of six youths in the village after a clash over collision of cycles. Villagers had rushed both teenagers to a private hospital in Phase 9, where Daman was declared dead.

For a week since, Dilpreet remained on ventilator support, before being shifted to PGIMER on Wednesday as his condition deteriorated. But he could not survive despite medical efforts.

Daman’s murder had sparked massive protest in Mohali, with his family blocking the Sector 68/79 light point on Airport Road the very next morning. Traffic came to a standstill for 53 hours during the blockade, affecting major routes connecting Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh via Airport Road. The family had lifted the protest after police arrested four accused, including a juvenile.

In all, police have arrested a total of seven accused in the case. Apart from the juvenile, the other accused are Aman Taank of Sector 52, Chandigarh; Arun and Akash, both residents of Kumbra; and Ritesh and Amit. All of them originally hail from Uttar Pradesh. According to police, Taank had stabbed both the victims.

Police had also arrested Gaurav, a resident of Sohana, originally from Uttar Pradesh, for aiding the accused with new SIM cards and transportation to Chandigarh’s Sector-17 ISBT to help them escape after the crime.