Mon, Nov 17, 2025
Mohali: Man accused of stabbing three denied anticipatory bail

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Nov 17, 2025 06:38 am IST

After examining the police record and medical opinion, the court observed that the grievous abdominal injury inflicted with a sickle-shaped weapon showed significant severity

A local court has dismissed the anticipatory bail application of an accused, booked for allegedly attacking three men with a meat-cutting weapon in Balongi on Diwali night last year. The court held that the “nature of injury and the gravity with which it was inflicted” did not justify granting pre-arrest bail.

The accused, identified as Manpreet Singh, had sought relief under Section 482 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in FIR No. 241, registered on November 8 under Sections 115(2), 126(2) and 351(2). Police later added Section 118(2) after doctors declared the complainant’s injury grievous.

According to the FIR, complainant Dharam Singh, a mason, told police that he was standing outside his house on October 31 along with neighbours Keval Singh and Netar Singh when Manpreet Singh arrived on a motorcycle. Police said Manpreet was allegedly drunk and questioned them about standing in the street. When Dharam replied they were watching Diwali celebrations, Manpreet allegedly began abusing them, pulled out a sharp meat-cutting weapon from his motorcycle and attacked them.

The court dismissed the application and directed that the police record be returned and papers be attached with the main case file.

