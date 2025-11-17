Mohali: Man accused of stabbing three denied anticipatory bail

A local court has dismissed the anticipatory bail application of an accused, booked for allegedly attacking three men with a meat-cutting weapon in Balongi on Diwali night last year. The court held that the “nature of injury and the gravity with which it was inflicted” did not justify granting pre-arrest bail. The court ruled that such circumstances “do not warrant pre-arrest bail.” (HT Photo for representation)

The accused, identified as Manpreet Singh, had sought relief under Section 482 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in FIR No. 241, registered on November 8 under Sections 115(2), 126(2) and 351(2). Police later added Section 118(2) after doctors declared the complainant’s injury grievous.

According to the FIR, complainant Dharam Singh, a mason, told police that he was standing outside his house on October 31 along with neighbours Keval Singh and Netar Singh when Manpreet Singh arrived on a motorcycle. Police said Manpreet was allegedly drunk and questioned them about standing in the street. When Dharam replied they were watching Diwali celebrations, Manpreet allegedly began abusing them, pulled out a sharp meat-cutting weapon from his motorcycle and attacked them.

After examining the police record and medical opinion, the court observed that the grievous abdominal injury inflicted with a sickle-shaped weapon showed significant severity. It ruled that such circumstances “do not warrant pre-arrest bail.”

The court dismissed the application and directed that the police record be returned and papers be attached with the main case file.