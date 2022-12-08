Mohali man caught with illegal weapon sent to one year in jail

A local court has sentenced a Mohali man who was caught with an illegal weapon in 2020 to one-year simple imprisonment.

A fine of ₹1,000 has also been imposed on the convict Dildar Khan of Banur Mohalla, Saniawala, Mohali.

He had been caught with a countrymade pistol and two live cartridges from a naka at Ram Darbar Road on February 5, 2020.

During the trial, while the counsel for the accused argued that the complainant and investigating officer in the case were the same and the probe was conducted with bias, the prosecution examined six witnesses.

The court observed that the commission of the offence under Section 25 of the Arms Act is fully established.