Mohali man gets 20-year jail for raping eight-year-old girl

A 35-year-old man who raped his eight-year-old neighbour in Mullanpur in July 2021 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by a Mohali court.

The convict, Babulal, a labourer, was held guilty under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

According to case files, Babulal was booked on July 26, 2021, after the child’s mother informed the police about his crime.

The mother had alleged that while she was away at a chemist shop, Babulal, who lived in her neighbourhood, took her eight-year-old daughter to a rivulet near her residence, where he raped her, before fleeing.

While returning home, the woman found her daughter crying near the rivulet and realised she had been raped. She then approached the Mullanpur police, who booked the accused and arrested him.