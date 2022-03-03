Mohali man gets four-year jail for molesting Class-9 student
A Mohali court on Wednesday awarded four-year jail to a 51-year-old man for molesting a 15-year-old girl at Kambali village in Mohali. The case dates back to 2015.
Identified as Balraj Kumar, the convict stays and runs a general store in Kambali village. The court also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on him, while his wife Asha Rani was acquitted.
In her compliant, the girl, who was then studying in Class 9, told police that Balraj tried to outrage her modesty when she was on her way to school in November 2015, but she managed to escape. She alleged that even next day, the accused stopped her and touched her inappropriately, and at that time his wife Asha was also with him.
Upon retuning home, the girl informed her mother, who then approached police. A case was registered under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code besides under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
The court dismissed Balraj’s plea, in which he had alleged false implication by the girl at the behest of her mother, with whom he had a dispute.
