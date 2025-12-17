Mohali: Man held for murdering brother after argument over loud music

Police arrested three men for allegedly murdering a man and attempting to destroy his body in Sohana village. The prime accused allegedly killed his own brother with the help of his friend following a dispute over loud music and changing a television channel. Following the killing, the accused allegedly tried to set the body on fire to erase evidence and mislead the investigation (HT File)

According to police, Sukhvir Singh, son of Joginder Singh and a resident of Sohana village, murdered his brother Gurdeep Singh on December 14. Police said Sukhvir carried out the crime with the assistance of his friend, whose role is still under investigation.

After the murder, the accused allegedly attempted to burn the body to destroy evidence and make the incident appear to be a firing-related case. Police registered an FIR under Sections 103(1), 238 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sohana police station on the statement of Sandip Singh.

Investigators said an argument broke out inside the house over the volume of music being played and a change of television channel. The dispute escalated, leading to an assault that resulted in Gurdeep’s death.

Following the killing, the accused allegedly tried to set the body on fire to erase evidence and mislead the investigation. Police said the attempt raised suspicion when officers examined the scene and noticed inconsistencies.

SHO Sohana Sunil Sharma said police acted promptly after receiving the complaint and detained the accused within hours. DSP Harsimran Singh Bal said the investigation revealed that the murder stemmed from a domestic dispute. He added that police are questioning the accused and completing legal formalities.