Thursday, Aug 15, 2024
Mohali man held for rape

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Aug 15, 2024 07:26 AM IST

City Kharar police on Tuesday arrested a Majri resident for allegedly raping a Kharar based victim on the pretext of marriage.

The accused was identified as Harjinder Singh. (iStock)

The accused was identified as Harjinder Singh. Victim told police that she had met Singh two years back and got into a relationship. He hid the fact that he was already married, she said.

Singh allegedly developed a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage. When she insisted on marriage, the accused eventually refused the same, revealing his marriage to her.

Singh, allegedly, had threatened to kill her, following which she lodged a police complaint, resulting in the arrest.

A case under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused.

