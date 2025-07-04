Man out with friends at night stabbed to death in street brawl in Punjab

Unidentified assailants stabbed a 32-year-old man to death while he was out partying with friends on Patiala Road on late Tuesday night. The victim, Chandan Singh, was a resident of Behra village, Dera Bassi. (HT File)

The deceased was identified as Chandan Singh, a resident of Behra village, Dera Bassi.

As per information gathered, Chandan had gone to a party in Zirakpur with two of his friends in an auto-rickshaw.

Around 2 am, they got into an argument with six youths riding two motorcycles. The altercation escalated quickly, and the bikers attacked Chandan with knives.

He suffered two stab wounds on his back and one near his head, leaving him seriously injured.

The attackers fled the scene, leaving Chandan bleeding. His friends rushed him to a private hospital in Zirakpur, from where doctors referred him to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, due to his critical condition. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Former sarpanch of Behra village Narayan Singh said Chandan ran a mobile phone shop in the village.

On Tuesday night, around 10 pm, a friend who drives an auto came to pick him up along with another youth for a party. When Chandan’s father called him, he replied that he would return soon and asked him to sleep.

Around 5 am, the family received a call from the hospital informing them of his death.

Zirakpur superintendent of police (SP) Jaswinder Singh Gill confirmed that police had registered a case of murder against the unidentified motorcycle-borne attackers based on statements of Chandan’s friends.

He said the incident likely began as a quarrel and was being thoroughly investigated. CCTV footage from nearby locations is being examined to identify the accused, believed to be five to six youths on two motorcycles.