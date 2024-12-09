Mohali MC chief warns encroaching eateries of legal action

Municipal corporation (MC) commissioner T Benith on Saturday warned restaurants and showrooms owners against encroaching public spaces in prominent markets. Mohali MC commissioner T Benith conducted checking in the markets of Sector-67 and 68, and Phases-1, 3, 5 and 7. (HT File photo)

The commissioner, while inspecting the markets, directed popular eateries, restaurants and booths to remove encroachments from the corridor outside their premises meant for people to walk, to avoid legal action.

While taking stock of encroachment by shopkeepers or the street vendors, he directed the officers concerned to remove encroachments and keep roads and footpaths free for people to walk.

Accompanied by assistant commissioner Ranjit Kumar, corporation engineer Kamaldeep Singh, head draftsman Mukhtiyar Singh and sanitary inspector Jagroop Singh, Benith conducted checking in the markets of Sector-67 and 68, and Phases-1, 3, 5 and 7.

Mohali police also requested the commissioner to take action against encroachment by the shops who continue to serve food to their customers by illegally making sitting arrangements on the road. As per rules, eateries can only serve food inside their premises.

Further, while checking street lights in Industrial Area, key roads and Kargil Park, Sector 71; Benith asked the MC team to ensure uninterrupted functioning of the lights in the city and to get defunct units replaced at the earliest.

He also inspected public toilets in the park, besides inspecting the operation of mechanical sweeping machines from Verka plant to Max Hospital, Bhaina da Dhaba to Diplast Chowk and Shahi Majra Road.

While pointing out areas which had not been cleaned, including footpaths and dividers, Commissioner Benith asked the contractor and officers concerned to ensure cleanliness.