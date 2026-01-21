Mohali MC, GMADA raze illegal structures for second day

For the second consecutive day on Tuesday, the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) conducted an anti-encroachment drive, in coordination with the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). The operation targeted unauthorised constructions outside residential houses and behind the markets in Phase 3B1 and 3B2. This comes after more than 100 residences in Phase 7 were cleared of violations on Monday. Although the Mohali MC had previously set a December 15, 2025, deadline to remove the structures outside residential premises, the drive had been repeatedly stalled by protests and alleged political resistance. (HT File)

The drive, part of an ongoing campaign against illegal extensions, lasted nearly six hours despite strong resistance from local residents. Several unauthorised structures, including sheds and extensions beyond approved building lines, were demolished. Officials said that more than 150 houses were identified and targeted during the operation. A large police contingent was deployed to the site to maintain law and order and ensure the demolition proceeded smoothly.

Residents continued to object to the drive, accusing the civic body of a “selective approach” and alleging that certain encroachments were left untouched. The demolition is being carried out to comply with a 2022 Punjab and Haryana high court order directing authorities to remove illegal encroachments from public land. Recently, the court expressed displeasure over the implementation delays and cautioned that contempt proceedings could be initiated if the areas were not cleared. Although the MC had previously set a December 15, 2025, deadline to remove the structures outside residential premises, the drive had been repeatedly stalled by protests and alleged political resistance.