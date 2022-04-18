Mohali MC to take over 14 roads across four sectors from GMADA

After taking over maintenance of parks, water supply, and sanitation of new sectors, the municipal corporation is all set to take over 14 roads situated in four sectors, 48-C, 66, 68, and 70 from Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

The agenda will come up in the house meeting scheduled on April 18 for approval.

Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said as GMADA has got these roads repaired and recarpeted, MC is all set to take possession. Bedi said, “After this MC will maintain these roads and the funds will be provided by GMADA.”

A 30-feet wide road opposite the temple and 22-feet wide road by the side of the temple in Sector 48-C, nine Sector 65 roads in front of houses 546-A to 550-B, in front of houses 545-A to 545-C, houses 563-A to 573-A, 562 to 563, 576 to 570, 573-A to 574-A, opposite double storage shop 1 to 22, in front of houses 588-A to 588-G and in front of house 584-A to Mohali Club are among those that will now fall under the MC jurisdiction.

Similarly, two Sector 68 roads, one slip road near SBI bank and a second service road in front of SBI bank, and the road in front of Homeland Heights, Mayfair and Rishi apartments to Petrol pump will also be taken over.

The agenda of mechanical cleaning of roads will also be brought up for the approval of the House, for which expression of interest (EoI) will be called within a day, the deputy mayor added.