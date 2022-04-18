Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali MC to take over 14 roads across four sectors from GMADA
chandigarh news

Mohali MC to take over 14 roads across four sectors from GMADA

Mohali MC had previously taken over maintenance of parks, water supply, and sanitation of new sectors from Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).
Mohali MC will take over 14 roads across four sectors from GMADA. (HT File)
Mohali MC will take over 14 roads across four sectors from GMADA. (HT File)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 01:32 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

After taking over maintenance of parks, water supply, and sanitation of new sectors, the municipal corporation is all set to take over 14 roads situated in four sectors, 48-C, 66, 68, and 70 from Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

The agenda will come up in the house meeting scheduled on April 18 for approval.

Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said as GMADA has got these roads repaired and recarpeted, MC is all set to take possession. Bedi said, “After this MC will maintain these roads and the funds will be provided by GMADA.”

A 30-feet wide road opposite the temple and 22-feet wide road by the side of the temple in Sector 48-C, nine Sector 65 roads in front of houses 546-A to 550-B, in front of houses 545-A to 545-C, houses 563-A to 573-A, 562 to 563, 576 to 570, 573-A to 574-A, opposite double storage shop 1 to 22, in front of houses 588-A to 588-G and in front of house 584-A to Mohali Club are among those that will now fall under the MC jurisdiction.

Similarly, two Sector 68 roads, one slip road near SBI bank and a second service road in front of SBI bank, and the road in front of Homeland Heights, Mayfair and Rishi apartments to Petrol pump will also be taken over.

The agenda of mechanical cleaning of roads will also be brought up for the approval of the House, for which expression of interest (EoI) will be called within a day, the deputy mayor added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • According to officials, Punjab government has directed the GRP to expedite the process to nab the proclaimed offenders and also dispose of other cases quickly to clear the pendency. (HT Photo/ Representational image)

    Punjab third in number of proclaimed offenders, says GRP

    Of the total 415 proclaimed offenders (POs) registered with the Government Railway Police, Ludhiana, till date, the maximum of 154 are from Bihar, 101 from Uttar Pradesh, while Punjab stands third with 63 POs. Staff crunch is one of the main reasons for the delay in action according to the officials here. A senior officer said the maximum numbers of migrants in Punjab are from Bihar and UP.

  • The woman had been brought to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH, Sector 32) on April 14 after she consumed poison. Before her kin could reach there, the woman died. (HT File/Representational image)

    Mohali | Woman who went missing last November dies by suicide, 1 booked

    A 28-year-old man has been booked for abetting the suicide of a 25-year-old woman, who had been reported missing since November last year. Her family members alleged that on April 14, they came to know that she was brought to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH, Sector 32) after she consumed a poisonous substance. The victim's brother has named one Rakesh Kumar in his police complaint.

  • Those booked have been identified as suspended Patiala jail superintendent Rajan Kapur, deputy superintendent (retd) Teja Singh and head warder (retd) Paramjit Singh. (HT File Photo)

    Ex-Patiala jail superintendent booked for extortion

    Following a judicial inquiry that has unearthed another extortion, torture and drug racket in the Patiala Central Jail, the police have booked a former jail superintendent, a former deputy superintendent and an ex-warder. Those booked have been identified as suspended jail superintendent Rajan Kapur, deputy superintendent (retd) Teja Singh and head warder (retd) Paramjit Singh. While Rajan Kapur is under suspension, the other two had retired. If someone didn't yield, he faced torture.

  • PU senate will take up proposed rules and regulations for the M Voc courses in its April 26 meet. (HT File)

    PU senate to take up proposed rules, regulations for M Voc courses in April 26 meet

    Panjab University has proposed the rules and regulations for the Master of Vocation (M Voc) courses from the 2022-23 academic session, which will be taken up in the forthcoming meeting of the varsity senate for ratification. The rules and regulations have already been approved by vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar on behalf of the academic council and in anticipation of the approval of the senate. The varsity senate is scheduled to meet on April 26.

  • Noida, India - April 17, 2022: A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test at the District Hospital in Sector 30, Noida, India, on Sunday, April 17, 2022. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) (Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

    Covid positivity rate touches 15% in Noida; officials say no need to panic

    As Covid-19 cases continue to rise, the Uttar Pradesh government has put the National Capital Region districts of Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad on a high alert. The positivity rate in Noida has increased to about 15%, with 800-900 tests being conducted daily. However, officials said that though cases are rising, the positivity rate has not spiked at a considerable rate. % in government and 5% in private labs.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out