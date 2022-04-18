Mohali MC to take over 14 roads across four sectors from GMADA
After taking over maintenance of parks, water supply, and sanitation of new sectors, the municipal corporation is all set to take over 14 roads situated in four sectors, 48-C, 66, 68, and 70 from Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).
The agenda will come up in the house meeting scheduled on April 18 for approval.
Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said as GMADA has got these roads repaired and recarpeted, MC is all set to take possession. Bedi said, “After this MC will maintain these roads and the funds will be provided by GMADA.”
A 30-feet wide road opposite the temple and 22-feet wide road by the side of the temple in Sector 48-C, nine Sector 65 roads in front of houses 546-A to 550-B, in front of houses 545-A to 545-C, houses 563-A to 573-A, 562 to 563, 576 to 570, 573-A to 574-A, opposite double storage shop 1 to 22, in front of houses 588-A to 588-G and in front of house 584-A to Mohali Club are among those that will now fall under the MC jurisdiction.
Similarly, two Sector 68 roads, one slip road near SBI bank and a second service road in front of SBI bank, and the road in front of Homeland Heights, Mayfair and Rishi apartments to Petrol pump will also be taken over.
The agenda of mechanical cleaning of roads will also be brought up for the approval of the House, for which expression of interest (EoI) will be called within a day, the deputy mayor added.
-
Punjab third in number of proclaimed offenders, says GRP
Of the total 415 proclaimed offenders (POs) registered with the Government Railway Police, Ludhiana, till date, the maximum of 154 are from Bihar, 101 from Uttar Pradesh, while Punjab stands third with 63 POs. Staff crunch is one of the main reasons for the delay in action according to the officials here. A senior officer said the maximum numbers of migrants in Punjab are from Bihar and UP.
-
Mohali | Woman who went missing last November dies by suicide, 1 booked
A 28-year-old man has been booked for abetting the suicide of a 25-year-old woman, who had been reported missing since November last year. Her family members alleged that on April 14, they came to know that she was brought to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH, Sector 32) after she consumed a poisonous substance. The victim's brother has named one Rakesh Kumar in his police complaint.
-
Ex-Patiala jail superintendent booked for extortion
Following a judicial inquiry that has unearthed another extortion, torture and drug racket in the Patiala Central Jail, the police have booked a former jail superintendent, a former deputy superintendent and an ex-warder. Those booked have been identified as suspended jail superintendent Rajan Kapur, deputy superintendent (retd) Teja Singh and head warder (retd) Paramjit Singh. While Rajan Kapur is under suspension, the other two had retired. If someone didn't yield, he faced torture.
-
PU senate to take up proposed rules, regulations for M Voc courses in April 26 meet
Panjab University has proposed the rules and regulations for the Master of Vocation (M Voc) courses from the 2022-23 academic session, which will be taken up in the forthcoming meeting of the varsity senate for ratification. The rules and regulations have already been approved by vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar on behalf of the academic council and in anticipation of the approval of the senate. The varsity senate is scheduled to meet on April 26.
-
Covid positivity rate touches 15% in Noida; officials say no need to panic
As Covid-19 cases continue to rise, the Uttar Pradesh government has put the National Capital Region districts of Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad on a high alert. The positivity rate in Noida has increased to about 15%, with 800-900 tests being conducted daily. However, officials said that though cases are rising, the positivity rate has not spiked at a considerable rate. % in government and 5% in private labs.
