Mohali: Mechanical sweeping firm fined 60L over ‘messy job’

The Mohali municipal corporation (MC) has recovered nearly ₹60 lakh as fine from the firm responsible for mechanical sweeping of A and B roads in the city, amid multiple complaints of poor sanitation and irregular operations over the last one year. Global Waste Management Cell Private Limited, had been awarded contract for mechanical sweeping in August 2024. (HT File)

‘A’ roads refer to the main 100-ft-wide stretches, while ‘B’ roads are the 60 to 80-ft-wide sector link roads. Together, they span nearly 255 km across the city.

The MC had reintroduced mechanical sweeping of these roads in August 2024, after a three-year gap, and it was launched with much fanfare by MLA Kulwant Singh.

But the contractor, Global Waste Management Cell Private Limited, was reportedly carrying out mechanical sweeping only on peripheral roads bordering Chandigarh and Kharar, leaving internal sector roads and market areas neglected. There were also complaints that sprinklers were not being used despite the agreement, road gullies remained clogged and litter was frequently spotted on A and B roads over the last year.

In view of the complaints, the MC slapped multiple fines from August 2024 to July 2025 — ₹45 lakh for failing to sweep roads, ₹8 lakh for not washing footpaths, ₹3 lakh for blocked road gullies, and ₹1.65 lakh for littering.

The issue had come up during the MC General House meeting on August 22, where councillors alleged that garbage heaps were visible across the city, particularly on A and B roads.

MC commissioner Parminder Pal Sandhu said that the company’s performance was “far from satisfactory,” during most months with repeated complaints from both councillors and residents. “The penalty was imposed after finding several shortcomings in execution,” he said.

Mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu also acknowledged that the project had largely failed, describing it as “an eyewash” due to the contractor’s irregular operations and disregard for basic contract terms, such as mandatory water sprinkling during sweeping to curb dust pollution.

At present, there are four sweeping machines operating in the city. The civic body is bearing the cost of operating and maintaining these machines while their procurement is being handled by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

Mechanical sweeping proposal of ‘C’ roads rejected

During the house meeting held on August 22, the House also rejected the proposal to introduce mechanical sweeping on ‘C’ roads (internal roads). Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi opposed the move, alleging it was being pushed under pressure from the Punjab government to “benefit their close associates.” Bedi argued that mechanical cleaning had already failed on ‘A’ and ‘B’ roads and extending it to narrow internal lanes, where vehicles are parked outside homes, would be impractical. Mohali has 303.44 km of ‘C’ roads, amounting to nearly 607 km of sweeping work, which officials admit is difficult to manage mechanically.