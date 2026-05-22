Mohali: Mercedes mows down 21-yr-old biker in Sunny Enclave, driver on run

A 21-year-old motorcyclist died after a Mercedes car allegedly rammed into his bike from the back in Sunny Enclave, Kharar, on Thursday evening. According to the police, this is the second fatal accident reported in the area this year. (HT File)

Police said the accused driver fled the spot soon after the mishap, leaving the vehicle behind.

This is the second fatal accident reported in the area this year.

The deceased was identified as Arjun of Mohali. According to police, he was attempting to cross the road on his motorcycle when the speeding Mercedes allegedly hit his two-wheeler from the back.

The impact threw Arjun onto the road, leaving him critically injured. Passersby rushed him to the Civil Hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Station house officer (SHO) of Sadar Kharar police station, Gurpreet Singh, said, “We rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident.

The Mercedes involved in the accident has been impounded. An FIR will be registered once the victim’s family arrives. The accused is absconding, but he will be arrested soon.”

Police said closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage from the area is being examined to trace the accused.

In January, a 34-year-old man died after a Scorpio, allegedly coming from the wrong side, hit his scooter near Airport Road in the Sunny Enclave area. According to officials at least four road accidents have been registered across Mohali district this week alone.