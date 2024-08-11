Mohali: Meritorious school students fall unconscious amid no power, water supply

As many as six students of Government Meritorious School, Mohali, were admitted to the local civil hospital after they fell unconscious due to no electricity and water in the school. The students, who suffered dehydration according to doctors, are now stable, but were still under observation till the filing of this report. While school principal Ritu Sharma could not be contacted, deputy district education officer Angrej Singh said the supply was resumed and the students were stable. While school Principal Ritu Sharma could not be contacted, deputy district education officer Angrej Singh said the supply was resumed and the students are stable.

“There is nothing to panic about. A few students got sick but are now stable. The electricity and water supply has been resumed now,” he said.

Students were rushed in private vehicles of teachers. Meanwhile, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) senior executive engineer Taranjit Singh said, “The school has their own 11 kV transformer and there was no issue with our supply. We offered to help and will be happy to assist them in future too to avoid any trouble to the students.”

Junior engineer Navpinder Singh said, “It was an internal fault which was fixed. This also led to disturbance in our grid.”

District epidemiologist Dr Harman Kaur said six students were admitted and given timely treatment.