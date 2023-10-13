Mohali: Minister suspends 2 govt schoolteachers as students fail to read

School education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Thursday suspended two teachers of Government Primary School, Masol, after he found that students were unable to read Punjabi, Hindi and English, during an inspection. The minister has ordered the immediate release of a grant of ₹ 50 lakh to ameliorate the condition of Government Primary School Masol. (ht file)

Despite being designated a ‘smart school’ by the Congress government, this school lacked essential facilities, including classrooms, drinking water, sanitation systems, and a boundary wall. He emphasised that the deplorable state of Government Primary School, Masol, is a proof that successive governments had completely disregarded the education system.

The minister said, “It is now clear why Congress, Akali Dal, and BJP opposed the education reforms initiated by chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Punjab.” He castigated these parties for merely labelling schools as ‘smart’ without addressing the real needs of students.

He pointed out that previous governments had often boasted about the quality of education in Punjab, but a recent NASS (NAS) report revealed that 50% of government school students lacked proficiency in languages.

Bains also took the initiative to clean the school, deploying NREGA workers for support. During the cleaning process, two unused computers were discovered, which had been lying dormant in the school for the past three years. The minister also freed the illegal encroachment on the school’s land.

The minister has ordered the immediate release of a grant of ₹50 lakh to ameliorate the condition of Government Primary School Masol, along with plans to provide transportation facilities for students pursuing further studies.

