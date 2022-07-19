Mohali MLA building castles in air: Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu
Reacting to the statement of Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh that there will be a major change in the Mohali municipal corporation soon, city mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu on Monday said the AAP MLA was “building castles in the air”.
Sidhu, who returned to work after a 10-day holiday, said he and his fellow councillors had the goal of taking Mohali to new heights and no matter how hard the MLA tried, the councillors will stand firmly with him.
He said the MLA had tried to everything to lure his fellow councillors, but they will continue to support him without buckling under any pressure.
Explosion in automobile factory claims two lives in Rohtak
Two labourers were killed and three others were injured in an explosion at an automobile factory in Rohtak on Monday. The victims, Naresh and Bijender, hailed from Uttar Pradesh. The injured were rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, where they are undergoing treatment. IMT station house officer Kailash Chander said the blast took place in a pipeline. “We are investigating the case thoroughly,” he said.
Drain breach:100 acres of standing crop inundated in Panipat
Around 100 acres of standing crop was inundated due to a breach in Drain 1 near Siwah village in Panipat on Monday. Farmers said the breach was caused due to heavy rainfall in the district, which caused the drain to overflow. “Water spread over 100 acres following the breach, but officials did not take note of the breach for several hours,” said one of the affected farmers, Kuldeep Singh.
Man stabs wife’s brother to death in Kharar
A Rupnagar resident stabbed The accused, Simranjit Singh's wife's brother to death following an altercation at a traffic light in Simbal Majra village, Kharar, on Monday evening. The victim has been identified as a resident of Simbal Majra village, 30, Charanpreet Singh. The accused, Simranjit Singh, lives in Paprali village, Rupnagar. An altercation ensued and Simranjit allegedly stabbed her brother Charanpreet with a sharp-edged weapon on the left side of the chest and fled towards Rupnagar.
Carmel Convent tree collapse: Fresh survey finds 72 dead, dry trees at Chandigarh schools
As many as 72 dead and dry trees need felling, as identified through a fresh survey of 204 schools in Chandigarh. UT adviser Dharam Pal on Monday gave to the municipal corporation, and UT engineering and forest departments a week to cut these trees down. Unlike heritage trees, the cutting of these trees doesn't require permission of the UT adviser.
Moderate to heavy rain likely in Chandigarh for three days
After hot and sultry weather on Monday, monsoon activity is likely to pick up from Tuesday. According to the India Meteorological Department, moderate to heavy rain is likely in the city from July 19 to 21 and the system is likely to be the strongest on July 20. The maximum temperature went up from 34.4C on Sunday to 37C on Monday, 3.2 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature will stay between 26C and 28C.
