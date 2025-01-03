Menu Explore
Mohali MLA lays foundation stone of road widening project from Bathlana to Gudana

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jan 03, 2025 09:08 AM IST

This ₹60 lakh project will be funded by the Punjab Marketing Board and completed by the public works department within four months, the MLA said

Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a widening project for 2.5 km link road from Bathlana to Gudana. The road will be widened from 10 feet to 18 feet.

Mohali MLA lays the foundation stone of road widening project on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Mohali MLA lays the foundation stone of road widening project on Thursday. (HT Photo)

This 60 lakh project will be funded by the Punjab Marketing Board and completed by the public works department within four months, the MLA said.

“This project will benefit the residents, fulfilling their long-standing demand for a wider road. Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s vision for Punjab focuses on achieving all-round development while maintaining communal harmony, which is crucial for the state’s growth,” MLA added.

