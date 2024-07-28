Mohali: Mother, son wanted in 25 immigration frauds, held

Busting a fake immigration racket, Phase-11 police arrested a mother-son duo wanted in 25 immigration fraud cases and recovered 500gm gold, ₹7 lakh cash and a car from their possession on Friday. Busting a fake immigration racket, Phase-11 police arrested a mother-son duo wanted in 25 immigration fraud cases and recovered 500gm gold, ₹ 7 lakh cash and a car from their possession on Friday. (Getty image)

The accused were identified as Arpana Sargota, 42, and her son Kunal Sargota, 23, who operated Xenon Law Offices in Sector 106, Mohali.

The duo was wanted in around 25 cases registered against them at the Sohana police station and the Phase-11 police station.

Station house inspector (SHO) Gagandeep Singh said that the accused duped all their victims by promising to help them settle abroad. Following the proceeds from victims, they led a lavish life and had bought five gold biscuits (100gm each), a car and gathered cash, which has been recovered, said Singh.

The duo has been booked under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant sections of the Immigration Act at the Phase-11 police station.