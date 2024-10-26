Mohali: MRSAFPI student tops NDA merit list

Armaanpreet Singh, a Class 12 student of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (MRSAFPI), has topped the all India merit list for the NDA. Punjab cabinet minister Aman Arora said Armaanpreet Singh is the third cadet from Mohali’s Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute in the past 12 years to achieve the first rank. (HT Photo)

Punjab cabinet minister Aman Arora said Armaanpreet, the son of physics lecturer Satbir Singh from Bhandal village in Gurdaspur district, secured first rank in the NDA-153 merit list released by the UPSC on Thursday.

He further said Armaanpreet is the third cadet from the institute in the past 12 years to achieve the first rank. Armaanpreet has opted for the air force and aspires to fly the SUKHOI SU-30MKI in the future.

Apart from Armaanpreet, 14 out of the 24 cadets who went for SSB from the institute have also made it to the merit list. Cadet Keshav Singla secured the 15th rank. A few cadets are currently undergoing medical examinations before receiving their call-up letters for joining, Arora added.

MRSAFPI director Major General Ajay H Chauhan, VSM, said since the institute’s inception, a total of 238 cadets have joined different service training academies and 160 alumni have been commissioned as officers in the defence services.