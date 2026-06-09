Mohali: Mubarikpur gets new 66 kV grid substation

Punjab industries and commerce minister Aman Arora and power minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Monday inaugurated a newly commissioned 66 kV grid substation at PSIEC Focal Point, Mubarikpur, aimed at strengthening power infrastructure in the rapidly developing industrial belt of Derabassi. Punjab industries and commerce minister Aman Arora and power minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond inaugurating the Mubarikpur sub-station on Monday. (HT Photo)

Built at a cost of around ₹ 9 crore, the 40 MVA substation will serve the industrial and residential areas of Mubarikpur, Derabassi and Lalru. Officials said the project would improve the reliability of electricity supply, reduce pressure on the existing network and support the growing demand from industries and households in the region.

Addressing the gathering, Arora said Punjab was steadily emerging as a preferred destination for industry and investment due to the state government’s industry-friendly policies. He expressed confidence that the state would exceed its investment target of ₹65,000 crore during the current financial year and assured industrialists that pending issues relating to plots and infrastructure would be addressed on priority.

Sond highlighted several reforms introduced to support industrial growth, including the regularisation of industrial plots, infrastructure upgrades in industrial focal points and improvements in power distribution. He said the government has worked aggressively to strengthen the power network and ensure uninterrupted electricity supply across Punjab.

Derabassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa said the project, whose construction began in 2023, marked a significant milestone for the region’s development. Representatives of the Derabassi industry association welcomed the initiative, stating that the improved infrastructure would further strengthen industrial growth and investment in the area.