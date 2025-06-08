Mohali: Nine months on, PSPCL lineman left disabled by work accident awaits relief

Over nine months after a workplace accident cost him both arms, Satnam Singh, a contractual lineman with the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), has not received a single rupee in disablement benefits from the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). The incident occurred on August 28, 2024, when Satnam suffered a high-voltage electric shock while repairing a high-tension (HT) line in Industrial Area, Phase 7, Mohali, near the ESIC office. (HT File Photo/for representation only)

Left without income or support, Satnam has now appealed to the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court, seeking intervention.

According to ESIC general regulations, 1950, Para 52(1)(f), the first payment of disablement benefits must be released within a month of filing the claim. However, despite being a registered insured person under the ESI scheme (IP No. 1215299638), Satnam remains uncompensated.

The incident occurred on August 28, 2024, when Satnam suffered a high-voltage electric shock while repairing a high-tension (HT) line in Industrial Area, Phase 7, Mohali, near the ESIC office.

He fell from the pole and suffered critical injuries, resulting in the amputation of both arms. His employer filed the accident report on September 6, 2024.

Satnam’s lawyer Jasbir Singh said Satnam was legally entitled to 100% permanent disablement pension and leave salary for the treatment period.

Despite repeated visits to the ESIC local office in Mohali, he has not received a single rupee. On May 30, 2025, he visited the office again with his brother but was reportedly turned away on “flimsy grounds”, he added. Responding to the issue, Pankaj Vohra, regional director of ESIC, said, “We have formed a team and the issue will be resolved soon.”