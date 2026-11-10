Three shot in near McDonald's in Burlington City, New Jersey; videos show large police presence

A shooting near a McDonald's in Burlington City, New Jersey, on November 9, left three people injured. A police advisory noted that the incident took place near the intersection of York and East Federal Streets. A shooting took place near a McDonald's in Burlington, New Jersey. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash) They advised people to stay away from the New Yorkshire area with an active investigation ongoing. The shooting took place near the McDonald's on Route 130, as per CBS News. The condition of the three people shot is not immediately known. The injured have been moved to nearby hospitals, NBC Philadelphia reported. A motive for the shooting is not clear at this time either. Police have not released any information on the suspect yet. Burlington City shooting: Videos show large police presence Videos shared from the scene of the shooting in Burlington City showed numerous cop cars present.

A clip shared by a local news channel showed cop cars and and fire engine at the scene of the reported shooting. A local wrote, “There was a mass shooting at the BURLINGTON McDonald’s that carried all the way over to the ice cream shop than all the way to federal I seen a CHILD’s body PLEASEEEE CHECK ON YOUR KIDS THERES ALOT OF KIDS THAT WERE SHOT!!!!!!.” However, the information on the victims could not be verified from official statements. Also Read | Polish gunman who killed 6 in Krakow square dies in a hospital Yet another person shared videos capturing the police presence at the scene of the shooting.