Mohali: Pedestrian killed in hit-&-run near TDI city

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 28, 2025 08:40 AM IST

The victim was identified as Manjeet Kaur of Sohana. Police have registered a case against an unidentified car driver based on her husband, Balwinder Singh’s complaint.

A 50-year-old woman was killed after a rashly driven car hit her while she was walking towards TDI city, Mohali, on Friday morning around 7.

The victim was identified as Manjeet Kaur of Sohana. Police have registered a case against an unidentified car driver based on her husband, Balwinder Singh’s complaint. As per the complainant, the car bore a Chandigarh registration number and the driver sped away soon after the accident.

He said his wife was rushed to a hospital by some passersby. She succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

The case has been registered under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

