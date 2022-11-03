Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali police bust inter-state gang selling fake RCs

Mohali police bust inter-state gang selling fake RCs

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 03, 2022 02:27 AM IST

The vehicles using the fake RCs, according to sources, were used in criminal activities across Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh

The accused have been identified as Hira Singh and Surinder Singh of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, HarishSingh Mehra of Almorah, Uttarakhand, and Lakhwinder Singh. (Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

An inter-state gang allegedly involved in preparing and selling fake registration certificates (RC) for vehicles was busted with the arrest of four people, Mohali police officials said on Wednesday.

The police have also recovered 32 fake RCs from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Hira Singh and Surinder Singh of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, HarishSingh Mehra of Almorah, Uttarakhand, and Lakhwinder Singh.

A special team had earlier been formed under the supervision of superintendent of police (SP, rural) Navreet Singh Virk, Zirakpur deputy superintendent of police (DSP, sub-division), Bikramjit Singh Brar and Zirakpur station house officer (SHO) Deepinder Singh to track down the accused.

Acting on an input, SHO Deepinder Singh, arrested Hira and Harish from Zirakpur light point on October 21.

A total of 19 fake vehicle RCs were recovered from the duo. The duo’s arrest further led to police nabbing their aides — Surinder and Lakhwinder Singh. Police recovered 13 more RCs, a laptop, a colour printer after the arrest of the latter two.

A senior police officer, privy to the investigation, said the group was hand-in-glove with a few scrap dealers, adding, “They would sell the fake RCs to scrap dealers and used to change the chip installed on them.”

“We are investigating the case and will soon nab the accused’s remaining accomplices as well,” he added.

Police, as per sources, also recovered weapons from the accused, and have booked them for cheating and forgery as well as under relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Zirakpur police station.

Story Saved
