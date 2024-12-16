Mohali police detain 16 after search operation at Kharar housing society

In a major cordon and search operation, Mohali police detained 16 suspicious individuals besides issuing 13 traffic challans at Jalvayu Towers society, Sector 125, Sunny Enclave, Kharar, on Sunday. Three vehicles were also impounded during the drive aimed at cracking down on anti-social elements and boosting public confidence in safety measures. (HT)

The operation, involving over 100 police personnel, including three superintendents of police (SPs), 11 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), and 17 station house officers (SHOs), saw nakas set up at all entry and exit gates of the society. Residents and visitors were questioned, and flats within the society were thoroughly searched. Vehicles in the parking area were also inspected for irregularities.

Officials said such operations are crucial for maintaining law and order, and ensuring a safe environment for residents.